Kim Kardashian Spoils 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Instagram

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian did the unthinkable and spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram Story.

The film, which has already been released in the U.S. and other parts of the world, countries like the Philippines, Japan, Norway and more have yet to watch Marvel's blockbuster next month. The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder took two photos of a major part in the film -- the climax to be exact -- and uploaded them for her 274 million followers to see.

"I don’t even f*cking follow Kim Kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on Instagram she post literally THE whole spoiler of Spider-Man. I’ve never hated someone so much," one user furiously tweeted. Another wrote: "I’ve muted everything Spider-Man-related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow... Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f*cking spoiler on her IG."

After being called out online, Kardashian immediately deleted her stories. However, with the number of followers the mogul has, it just wasn't quick enough.

Prior to the premiere of the movie, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon took part in a video campaign reminding fans not to spoil anything from the film. "We just wanted to put out a little message asking that when you guys do see the movie, please don't spoil it for anyone," they said.