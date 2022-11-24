Kim Kardashian Spills Secret That Made Kris Jenner 'Gag': Her 'Pee Anxiety' Once Involved a Thermos

When you've gotta go, you gotta go — and nobody knows that better than Kim Kardashian.

During Thursday's season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder got candid about her "pee anxiety," i.e. her frequent need to go while she travels or prepares for big events.

Ahead of walking in the Balenciaga fashion show during Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Kim started to experience some pre-runway nerves, which presented itself in a need to urinate.

"I guess that nervous energy is kinda good," she told her team. "I just peed, like, three times, and I hope my pee anxiety does not get the best of me."

Kim went to on to admit she's now always prepared for a bathroom emergency when she travels by car. "I travel with a cup in the backseat of the car with a Ziploc, wet wipes," she said.

However, not everyone has been a fan of her crafty solutions as Kim revealed it once nauseated her mom, Kris Jenner.

"My mom almost threw up when she drove me to Palm Springs," she said. "I bring like, a Thermos, and she was like, 'I'm going to gag.'"

This is far from the first time that Kim has gotten candid about intimate topics in her life.

Earlier in the season, she revealed to her mom, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon and sister Khloé Kardashian that she had sex with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace "in honor" of her grandmother.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," she told her grandmother, before adding with a laugh, "I know that's really creepy."

In that same episode, Kris spoke about the impact that Pete had on Kim. "Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her," she said.

Kim also asked Pete, 29, in last week's episode if he wanted to "shower with me really quick" after the pair attended the Met Gala together.

Pete, who was chatting with Khloé at the time, was rendered speechless by the offer — simply responding by dropping his phone to the ground and running towards Kim in the bathroom. The crew members then laughed by his reaction, while Khloé, 38, joked, "What just happened?"

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians also featured another TMI moment when Kim told daughter North West more details about how she was conceived.

While attending a fitting with North at Olivier Rousteing's studio, Kim told the 9-year-old: "I've known Olivier since before you were a baby. He gave Daddy [Kanye West] this blue dress for me. It was my birthday, the year before you were born."

"I wore the dress and I got pregnant, you got in my belly the night I wore that dress," she continued. "So Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Season 2 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.