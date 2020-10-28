Kim Kardashian slammed for 'insensitive' social media post about luxury 40th birthday holiday

Kim Kardashian West is facing criticism for her “insensitive” social media post about celebrating her 40th birthday on a luxury private island.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has shared a series of pictures from the holiday on an unnamed island.

In one caption, the mother-of-four revealed she “surprised my inner circle” with the trip after two weeks of “multiple health screens” to ensure everyone was Covid-19 safe.

In her caption for the post, Kardashian said she felt “so humbled and blessed” as she listed some of the activities she and her famous family enjoyed during the holiday, including swimming near whales and kayaking.

Kardashian acknowledged “this is something that is so far out of reach right now” for most people dealing with the pandemic and its financial fallout and said she is “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.

She wrote: “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

She faced stiff criticism on social media for the “tone-deaf” post.

Veteran British musician Peter Frampton replied to Kardashian’s post on Twitter and said: “Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.”

One social media user said: “Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings. I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return. Glad you had fun.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/oeI11x0JVU — rachel miller ✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@the_rewm) October 27, 2020

Another wrote it was “so tone deaf it’s painful” while one described Kardashian’s post as “despicable”.

The star’s words were also made in to several memes. The internet took her phrase: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” and posted it with grabs from famous films and television shows or other comical pictures.

Examples included Mamma Mia!, Mad Men and Castaway.