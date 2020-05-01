Kim Kardashian wishes fans good morning in Skims bra: here's where to buy it

Kim Kardashian wears Skims bralette as she wishes fans "Good morning" in recent Instagram post. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kim Kardashian treated her fans with a photo of her wearing nothing but a black bralette and joggers on her social media on Thrusday (30 April).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped into the number from her own shapewear brand, Skims, which she paired with a pair of classic tracksuit bottoms, to wish her 167 million Instagram followers “Good morning.”

The post has attracted a lot of attention, as within just hours it has racked up over two million likes on the photo-sharing site.

Fellow social media users flooded the 39-year-old with praise, as some commented with flame emojis and lovestruck eyes.

A separate fan wrote: “Hottie”, while another gushed: “Bomb”.

For those who want to emulate the mum-of-four’s style can do so, as the cotton triangle bra is available to buy on the Skims website.

Skims has recently restocked their cotton range, and they recently shared the news of the replenished stock on their official Instagram page.

Buy it: Cotton Bralette | $32 (£25.47 GBP) from Skims

The bralette is made from ultra soft cotton fabric that boasts a second-skin softness, and provides the desired coverage shoppers seek to find when buying underwear.

The design also features adjustable shoulder straps, and has an encased elastic underbust seam for added support.

It is available to buy in five colours; from white and pastel shades to classic black.

Plus, the bra is available to buy in sizes extra extra small to a quadruple extra large, although there is a waiting list for certain colourways.

Story continues

The cotton bralette retails for $32 US dollars, which is approximately the equivalent to £25.47 GBP.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the cotton design, as one review read: “Cute, comfortable excellent breathable material.”

A separate customer shared: “After having a double mastectomy it’s hard for me to find a comfy bra without a wire. This one is my favourite. Definitely recommend.”

Skims also stock a similar triangle bralette, which is made from 2-ply supportive stretch nylon and spandex, which comes in nine neutral shades.

Skims, which was launched back in September 2019, also sell a selection of other bras, knickers, thongs and other shapewear garments, to suit everyone’s needs, skin tones and budgets.