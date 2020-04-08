Kim Kardashian’s Skims launches second-skin underwear perfect for self-isolation

Skims launches second-skin underwear perfect for self-isolation. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kim Kardashian launched her own shape and underwear brand, Skims back in September 2019 and received worldwide praise for catering to a variety of sizes and skin tones.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And now the mother-of-four is tackling a different problem area: self-isolation.

Announcing the new launch via Instagram, Skims explains: “Essentials — launching Wednesday, April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Available in 5 tonal shades and in sizes XXS - 4X.”

But why is the new range so perfect for self-isolation?

Well, firstly, the entire collection is super soft and smooth, including the new ‘essential tank’, which is a perfect work from home alternative to your usual unwired bra.

Shop @SKIMS Smooth Essentials tomorrow, Wednesday April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. Available in 5 tonal shades and in sizes XXS - 4X, join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop. pic.twitter.com/u8tt6ZJeCS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2020

Secondly, the boy shorts and tank top bras can be worn under clothes or on their own for a little more coverage than average underwear.

Plus, the seamless range allow for maximum movement and comfort whether you’re lying on the sofa or working from home in your makeshift office.

The reality mogul is clearly proud of the new range, too as she took to Twitter to reveal her excitement for the new launch.

Story continues

We’re pretty much ready to part with our money for anything that will make wearing underwear more bearable right now.

4 Skim Essentials pieces to keep you cool and comfortable



