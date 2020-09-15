Kim Kardashian's controversial line of SKIMS maternity wear launches tomorrow - here's what you need to know

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Over the years, it’s become evident that the Kardashians are not afraid of the following: controversy and controversy over selling things.

And they’ve sold virtually everything - makeup, waist trainers, clothing, underwear, shapewear and now, “maternity solutionwear.”

The story goes like this: Kim Kardashian West founded SKIMS, a line of shape-enhancing undergarments, in September 2019 on rocky footing - she initially launched the brand under the name Kimono in June 2019, then renamed it as SKIMS and apologized after being called out for disrespecting Japanese culture.

This May, KKW created a line of SKIMS face masks which included “a nude option for darker skin tones” in the colour "Onyx” which some social media users criticized as not being an accurate shade of nude for dark-skinned people.

And just last week, the media personality was slammed (once again) after announcing her latest achievement: the SKIMS maternity collection to be released tomorrow, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. PST/noon EST.

Debuting in five styles, nine colours and sizes XXS to 5X, SKIMS Maternity Solutionwear is designed to “support and comfortably take you from trimester to trimester”, according to a recent Instagram post by the brand.

On the SKIMS website, the maternity collection is described as “essential shapewear to provide comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy”.

In a recent tweet, KKW said that the idea for the SKIMS maternity range came as a result of numerous inquiries from pregnant women and the desire she had for shapewear that actually worked when she was pregnant herself.

Similar to the original mission for SKIMS, Kardashian’s frustration over the lack of shapewear options available led her to design the ultimate line of solutionwear that offered the right amount of support, coverage, and number of shades.

People were quick to criticize the five-piece line and said it's harmful to make products that try to "shape" a pregnant person's body, but a New York City-based fertility specialist and board-certified OB/GYN named Lucky Sekhon ended the speculation when she told MSN that maternity shapewear has “underrated” benefits.

Kardashian was quick to respond to the accusations and made sure to provide an explanation for the collections purpose via Twitter:

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back - — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Friend and American supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who’s pregnant with her third child, doled on about the “regular, basic-** underwear” that make pregnancy severely uncomfortable in an Instagram video over the weekend, defending Kardashian’s product while modelling a piece from the maternity line.

According to ET Canada, Teigen said the SKIMS maternity collection “is not about creating a body that we don’t know we have.”

“Like, we’re not trying to do anything to trick you. We’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally it can be really challenging,” she concluded.

Chrissy Teigen wearing her SKIMS maternity solutionwear (@chrissyteigen/Instagram Stories)