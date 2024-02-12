Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Dance with 'Usher Money' During 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kim, Khloé and their sister Kendall Jenner were among the celebrities in Las Vegas on Sunday

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony at the 2024 Super Bowl

The Kardashian-Jenners are big fans of Usher!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé teamed up with younger sister Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas — and showcased their excitement at watching Usher's halftime show on Instagram.

Video shared on Khloé's Instagram Story showed the sisters dancing in the stands at the Allegiant Stadium, while the musician belted out hits including "Caught Up", "Love in this Club", "My Boo" with Alicia Keys and "Yeah!"

Khloé, 39, called the hitmaker a "legend" in one clip, while another showed her mouthing the lyrics to "Burn" with Kendall, 28, and Kim, 43, and their friend La La Anthony, 41.

As Usher stripped down to just his white trousers for his performance of "U Got It Bad" with H.E.R., Khloé wrote, "I love you" alongside a clip.

The siblings and pal Hailey Bieber then danced to "Yeah!" before Khloé, Kim and Anthony flashed their Usher money featuring the singer's face.

"You guys, Usher was amazing!" Khloé told her 310 million followers.

She added, "We got money, honey!" while waving the fake bills.

Kendall, meanwhile, took to TikTok to share a clip with BFF Hailey Bieber mouthing along to the "Gone Girl" quote, "For Valentine's Day, I thought I'd buy a gun."



The Kardashian-Jenner siblings were among many famous faces at Sunday's game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Kim also spent some time with Odell Beckham Jr. in Vegas. A source told PEOPLE that the SKIMS founder and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, both attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday.

"There wasn't any PDA, but they definitely seemed together," the partygoer said of the pair.

Kendall Jenner/Tiktok Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

"They were hanging out in a bigger group with Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], Hailey [Bieber] and some other friends, having a great time," they added.

This isn't the first time Kim has seen Usher perform in Vegas. She originally hoped to spend her 42nd birthday in Oct. 2022 watching his residency show, but dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.

She eventually managed to make it out to Sin City six months later in April to catch the musician in action, accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton and his then-fiancé, Lucas Gage.

