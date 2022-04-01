Kim Kardashian Is Shutting Down KKW Fragrance Site To Rename Brand

Kim Kardashian has revealed she's shutting down her KKW Fragrance website in order to give the brand a new name. The announcement comes about a month after the entrepreneur dropped West from her name after becoming legally single.

The reality star also shared this change will make it e easier for shoppers to buy all her products in one place, which means KKW Beauty could also be part of the rebranding process. "On May 1st at midnight, KKW Fragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name -- and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," she wrote on social media.

She continued, "Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me. I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey -- I promise I won’t be gone for too long."

To compensate for shutting down the site, Kardashian is offering a sale. "In the meantime, enjoy 40% off site-wide until supplies last," she added. "With Love Always, Kim."

Check out the announcement below.