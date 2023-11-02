Kim Kardashian Shows Son Saint's 'Zombie Neymar Jr.' Halloween Costume

The SKIMS founder showed off her seven-year-old son's zombie-inspired Halloween costume

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian shares a photo of Saint West and his friend as zombified soccer players

Saint West channeled soccer superstar Neymar Jr. in a creepy way for Halloween!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her eldest son’s Halloween costume: a zombified version of Neymar Jr., 31.

In Kardashian’s Instagram post, the seven-year-old is seen posing as the Brazilian professional soccer star alongside one of his friends, who was dressed up as a zombified version of another international soccer star, Lionel Messi.

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian shares a photo of Saint West as a zombified soccer player

“Saint as Zombie Neymar JR," the SKIMS founder, 43, captioned the photo carousel.

Saint, whom Kardashian shares with ex-husband Kanye West, is seen posing for the camera in several photos showing off the “bloodied” costume to resemble the zombified Saudi Pro League forward’s No. 10 jersey.

Saint’s costume also featured a damaged soccer ball sewn into his shirt, creating the illusion of the ball being stuck inside the "zombie."

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian shares a close up photo of Saint West as a zombified soccer player

Kardashian also shared how dedicated her son was to his costume by including photos of Saint getting a haircut to replicate Neymar's undercut faded hairstyle.

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian shares a close up photo of Saint West's hair as a zombified soccer player

Neymar showed his approval of the unique costume idea. “😂👏😍 amazing," he commented on Kardashian's post.

Before Halloween, Kardashian collaborated with Neymar Jr., to promote her new venture in menswear, which includes a range of SKIMS briefs, boxers, tanks and tees for men.

Kardashian also recruited San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to model the new items.



For viewers of The Kardashians, Saint’s soccer fandom may not come as a surprise. In the Oct. 19 episode, the mom of four took her son and his friends to watch an Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium in England and a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. match at Le Parc des Princes in France.

Then the group of boys met a few of their sports idols in person and via FaceTime, including a quick call with Neymar Jr.

Saint met Messi, 36, in July, as he watched the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida and then met Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in person the following week.

The introductions didn’t stop there as Saint also met Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian Takes Soccer Fan Son Saint To English Soccer Game

Kardashian said she brought her son to the Inter Miami game because he is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

In addition to Saint, Kim shares daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, with West.

