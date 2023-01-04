Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair in Viral Holiday TikTok

Kim K Shows Real Hair in TikTok

Kim Kardashian/TikTok

Kim Kardashian is revealing another new hair look — her own!

Weeks after converting her platinum blonde tresses to a honey-blond hue, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a glimpse of what seems to be her natural hair, without extensions, in a Christmas Eve TikTok with her 9-year-old daughter, North.

In the post to their joint account, the mother and daughter lip-sync to "Baby, It's Cold Outside," while Kim sits on her bed, clad in mauve pajamas, with her damp, mid-length hair pulled to the side.

North, wearing festive red holiday pajamas, kneels on the floor and mimes the "brrr" central theme of the song, as a fleet of lit Christmas trees can be seen in the background.

The video was posted on the same day that the mother of four shared that she had returned to her brunette roots.

In a few clips shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story, the businesswoman stood next to hairstylist Chris Appleton as she rocked a silver dress, bringing some added attention to her latest hair color.

"We're back," she said in one clip, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The look came right in time for the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, where she donned a shiny dress and makeup by Rokael Lizama.

In December, Kim switched up her hair color for Art Basel in Miami, where she debuted the updated look at an event hosted by W Magazine and Burberry.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Last May, she first bleached her hair to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, before Appleton revealed that the look would be sticking around.

"Blonde season is back 👩🏻‍🦳," he wrote in a caption back in May — signaling that it wasn't just a one-time thing.

In September, Kardashian said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she planned to stay blonde "for a minute" and that it takes upwards of eight hours to bleach her roots, which she's sometimes too "lazy" to deal with.

"I have not gone gray yet — I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian asked host Kelly Ripa at the time, to which she replied, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."