Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Son Saint Hesitating to Jump into the Water During Family Lake Outing: Watch

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a getaway with her kids.



On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 42, posted photos and clips from a day spent at the lake with her children on her Instagram Story.

In a sweet moment caught on video, Kardashian’s son Saint West, 7, appeared nervous as he hesitated to jump off a rock into the lake. He was cheered on by his older sister North West, 10, and a group who were already in the water.

“Ronaldo’s in the water,” someone shouted in the clip, as they tried to convince Saint to jump. “The bribes 😂,” Kardashian, who filmed the clip, captioned the post.

Kardashian shares daughters North and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West.

Elsewhere during the trip, Kardashian gave an update on her recent shoulder injury as she posted another photo of her lounging on an inflatable boat in the lake.

“Wish I could have wake surfed but my shoulder is still out of commission,” she wrote as her crossed legs could be seen in the shot.



Kardashian’s update comes days after she revealed the details of her injury in an Instagram post.

“I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!” the reality star wrote in her caption at the time.

The mother of four showcased her toned trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who goes by Fitgurlmel on social media, in a photo in the post.

Kardashian noted that Alcantara suffered the same shoulder injury and that they were preparing to begin the law student's recovery routine.



“I got you mamacita,” the bodybuilding champion, who has worked with Kardashian for several years, wrote in a repost.



