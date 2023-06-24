Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!

The SKIMS founder posted new photos from her eldest daughter North West's recent birthday party

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at North West's 10th birthday party

Kim Kardashian is revealing more details of her daughter North West’s birthday party!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The SKIMS founder, 42, posted a series of new photos on Friday from North’s 10th birthday party, revealing more of the pink and purple-themed sleepover bash at The Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Troop Beverly Hills," Kim captioned the post, which showed previously unseen snaps of North — who turned 10 on June 15 — along with a pregnant Kourtney.

The first image showed the two eldest Kardashian sisters as they stood with their arms around each other surrounded by beds in the room the sleepover party was held. Kim wore her hair tied back in a high ponytail, while Mom-to-be Kourtney — who announced she is pregnant with husband Travis Barker on June 17 — had her short bob swept to one side, while her baby bump appeared slightly visible beneath the pink pyjama's the two both wore.

In another photo shared, North, her cousin Penelope Scotland — Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter — walked outside in matching pink pajamas along with their moms and other party guests. The Lemme founder wore sunglasses and carried a bag and jacket as she held her daughter's hand, while Kim placed a guiding hand on her daughter's back as they strolled.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim, Kourtney, North and her party guests enjoyed a sleepover

Related: Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Reveal They’re Both Members of the Mile-High Club

A third photo showed North posing in a close-up photo outside. The preteen pouted her lips for the camera as her party group did the same behind her. A final snap of the setting for her sleepover party showed a row of purple mattresses on the floor of a large room — the ceiling decorated in black, purple and pink balloons.

The mattresses had draped tentpoles at the head and displayed identical Hello Kitty soft toys. Black duffle bags lay at the foot of each mattress, printed with the guests’ names.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram North had a pink and purple themed sleepover

Kim shared more photos of North’s party on her Instagram Story. The first picture revealed rows of stacked sneakers and toys from Visions Studios, with a poster that read, “Visions Studio by North + Eva.” The SKIMS founder added a note over the photo that read, "More from North's bday party @visions_studios."

A second snap showed North smiling with her hair in braids, next to guests in front of the shelves as she wore a black printed T-shirt and black shorts. “Thanks to @visions_studios North’s favorite store for making her dreams come true w the cutest merch,” Kim wrote over the picture.

North was seen in another photo laughing with her party guests as they played around with what appeared to be pink slime.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram North celebrated turning 10 with friends and family

Related: Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Tribute to Daughter North West on 10th Birthday

A video Kim shared next showed a table with a palm leaf print cloth, laid out with pink bowls and cases filled with pink beads, sequins, glitter and “slime scent” — as the group prepared to make their own slimy concoctions at the party.

More photos showed Kim and North with party guests indoors, next two several large toy statues. In one snap, Kim posed with North while wearing a khaki green camouflage print bomber jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and matching sweatpants. North, seen with her arm around her mom, wore bright red sneakers.

Story continues

Kim Kardashian/Instagram North was gifted merchandise from Visions Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

North’s latest birthday party photos came after Kim paid tribute to her on her 10th birthday earlier this month. The mom-of-four wrote on Instagram "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend."

The post included two selfies of Kim and North — shared with Kim's ex Kanye West — at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the first photo, Kardashian smiled at the camera while North posed next to her courtside. In the second snapshot, Kardashian and North made matching kissy faces.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.