Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photos with La La Anthony: 'If U See Us Happy Just Leave Us Alone'

'The Kardashians' star shared photos on Instagram Saturday of the friends at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City last November

Kim Kardashian is happy — and so is her bestie, La La Anthony!

The SKIMS founder 42, posted two throwback selfies with Anthony, 41, on Instagram Saturday and shared a hilarious warning for anyone who was thinking about approaching the “happy” pair.

“If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this” she wrote in her caption, adding a laughing emoji.

The flashback snaps show the pair looking stylish as they posed together at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City last November.

Kardashian's then-blonde locks were slicked back to complement her strapless see-through Dolce & Gabbana dress, while actress Anthony wore a chic up-do and one-shoulder Rick Owens gown.

The first photo showed Kardashian gazing at the camera while her friend leaned towards her with a similarly serious expression. In a second snap, the pair upped the ante with their posing, leaning towards one another and pursing their lips.

In the comments section, Anthony appreciated the sentiment of the post, writing, "ONE MILLION PERCENT‼️‼️❤️🙏🏽😍."

Kardashian's sister, Khloé Kardashian also chimed in, writing, "‼️‼️‼️" in response.



Kardashian's throwback photos come just days after PEOPLE reported that nothing romantic is going on between the star and Tom Brady, though one source says the SKIMS founder has a "crush" on the former NFL player.

The reality star and Brady, 45, were both in attendance for Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

Though rumors have swirled about a romance between the duo, two sources told PEOPLE that the pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," a first source said.

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second source noted.

Read the original article on People.