Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Sister Kourtney: ‘Cheeeeeeese’

The SKIMS founder, 42, posted a photo of herself smiling with sister Kourtney Kardashian when they were young girls

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian



Kim Kardashian is walking down memory lane!

The Kardashians star, 42, posted a sweet throwback photo of herself with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, on Instagram Monday.

“Cheeeeeeese,” Kim captioned the retro snap of the pair smiling and leaning into each other as young girls in pink and yellow party dresses.

Kourtney was also shown with two front teeth missing, while Kim was chewing down on some gum while wearing pink bows in her hair.

Fans were quick to spot the close resemblance between the sisters —and their children — in the comment section, following the throwback post.

“It's like looking at Chicago & Reign!,” one fan wrote in response, as another said, “Look At P and Northy!!❤️❤️.”

“Omg I see Penelope in Kourt,” a third fan pointed out. “Chicago’s twin! ❤️❤️❤️,” another wrote, as someone else added, “I can see Chi so much in you, Kim 😍.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the Dior Men's Fall 2020 runway show

Kim and Kourtney recently got their relationship back on track after a tense time during the current series of The Kardashians.

The sisters had feuded over Kim's decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana after the fashion house served as the designer for Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker. Following an intense conversation later on in the series, however, the pair eventually made up.

Kim’s throwback photo with Kourtney also comes after she gave fans a glimpse of herself enjoying some fun in the sun with her kids over the weekend.



On Saturday, she shared a photo of herself swimming in a pool with son Saint West, 7, and daughter Chicago West, 5. In the snapshot, Kardashian looked at the camera as she held Chicago and Saint on either side of her, the latter of whom planted a wet smooch on her cheek.



“Sweet Kisses 💙,” she captioned the snapshot.

While playing in the water with her little ones, the SKIMS founder went bare-faced and rocked her signature “wet hair”.

