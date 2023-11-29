Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Candid Photos of Daughter Chicago – See the Pics!

The SKIMS co-founder captioned the images with a unicorn emoji

Kim Kardashian shared some sweet snaps of her look-alike daughter Chicago on Tuesday.

In a series of photos posted to Kardashian’s Instagram, Chicago, 5, wore a bright pink unicorn onesie and ate ramen. The SKIMS co-founder, 43, seemingly took the candid photos while her youngest daughter laughed at something outside of the frame.

“🦄,” she captioned the post.

Fans have seen many photos and videos of Kardashian’s kids on her social media lately. On Friday, she shared a video of her and eldest daughter North, 10, lip-syncing to Kanye West's song.

Matching in all-white, the mother-daughter duo sang on their joint TikTok account, "I'm tryna perfect, And ay ayo we made it to Thanksgiving, So ay, maybe we can make it to Christmas," from West's song "Bound 2," which features Kardashian in the music video.

The pair also posted a video dancing to Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey's 2011 duet of "All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as they celebrated the start of the holiday season.

Kardashian sported a long white dress with a chunky diamond chain choker necklace, while North wore a white velvet blazer and sunglasses.

Kardashian shares her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North — with ex-husband West.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The business mogul, who was listed among GQ's Men of the Year, spoke with the outlet about her parenting style recently. She said she consults with a child psychologist when it comes to her kids.

"I tried a little bit before my marriage ended," Kardashian said of therapy. "I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting."

