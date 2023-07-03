Kim Kardashian Shares Story of How Her Failing Baby Bar Changed Her Relationship With North

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

On Hulu's hit show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian went through the process of taking the “baby bar,” or the First-Year-Law Students' Exam. The first few times she took the exam, Kardashian failed, but she went on to study harder. And she passed! In the cover story for Vogue Italia's July issue, Kardashian talked about how the whole ordeal unexpectedly brought her closer to her 10-year-old daughter, North West.

“That's one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me,” she said. “For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry. She saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally....You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times — this was the last time I could ever take it — so if I don’t [pass], then this law school journey is over for me.”



When she passed the baby bar in 2021, Kardashian wrote to her followers, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!



Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.



For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

She shared more about how she'd failed several times, but was so glad she stuck with it.

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!” Kardashian told her followers. “Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

You Might Also Like