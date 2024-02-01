Kim Kardashian Shares How She Gets a 'Little Bit of Relief' from 'Painful' Psoriasis Flare-Up

The 43-year-old explained what she does twice a week to get relief from the “intense itching” during a psoriasis flare-up

Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian treating her psoriasis

Kim Kardashian was first diagnosed with psoriasis during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The reality star uses cream and saran wrap to get relief from the “intense itching” during a flare-up

She sometimes uses tanning beds to treat the skin condition

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she typically treats her psoriasis flare-ups.

On Wednesday, the SKKN BY KIM founder, 43, posted a video on her Instagram Story showing how she find relief from psoriasis flare-ups: She puts cream on the rash, covers it with saran wrap and lets it sit overnight.

“Okay so if you want to see what I do to get a little relief. I put product on the spot and I sleep in it and I saran wrap it and I just rub it in,” she explained, showing how good her leg looks compared to the night before. “But this is one time and you saw how crazy and dark this one spot was and look at how much better it is. That’s overnight, one time saran wrapping it. Is that not insane?”

Kardashian then pointed out that sleeping with plastic all over her body can get “annoying” because of the noise but the “heart-shaped” psoriasis flare-up on her shin has improved.

“My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there but one night of intense cream and saran wrap changes everything,” she said. “It’s obviously still there but the intense itching goes away so I have to do that twice a week.”

Psoriasis is a chronic and incurable skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly and sometimes painful patches, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be painful and interfere with sleep and other everyday tasks. The condition also tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while. While there is no cure, treatments are available to help manage symptoms.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s update came just one day after she gave her followers a glimpse at her psoriasis flare-up immediately after it started.

“How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out. This is crazy," she said, showing off .

"Not gonna lie this is painful. 😖. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks," she captioned the clip.

In the next video, the SKIMS founder tells viewers, “I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out.”

"Just wanted to share my journey with you guys," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The Kardashians star recently admitted that she uses her tanning beds as a type of treatment for her condition. Earlier this month, she showed her in-office tanning bed in a TikTok video tour of her SKKN BY KIM office, where she offered her take on the “of course” video trend.

As she reclined in a tanning bed, she said, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course, I have a tanning bed — and a red light bed — in my office.”

“Please, Kim Kardashian, don’t try to normalize tanning beds,” Allure magazine pleaded with the reality star on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The stats about tanning and cancer are terrifying.”

Kardashian then shared Allure's Tweet and responded by defending her tanning bed use. “I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often," she wrote.

