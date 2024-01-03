Kim Kardashian Shares Scenes from New Year's Ski Vacation with Her Kids and Sister Khloé

Kardashian shared toasty images of roasted marshmallows and a chocolate penguin alongside pics of Saint and Chicago

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian shares snaps of Saint and Chicago

Kim Kardashian is spending time in the snow!

On Tuesday, the mom of four, 43, looked back on her New Year's ski trip to Utah by sharing an image of roasted marshmallows, a chocolate penguin and a tray of Christmas coffee mugs.

Kardashian’s son Saint, 8, was also featured in her Instagram Story as he sported a helmet and North Face ski jacket. Posing alongside a friend, Saint held onto his ski blade as they got ready for some time on the slopes.

“He used an alias,” Kardashian wrote as she zoomed into a sticky note of Saint’s initials that read, “S.W Ronaldo.”



Kim Kardashian Instagram Saint West on his ski trip

Meanwhile, Saint's younger sister Chicago, 5, wore an all-pink outfit as she smiled for a snapshot while dressed in a helmet and waterproof jacket.

Kardashian also captured some skiing skills as she made her way down a slope and shared a snap of direction signs that showed arrows pointing to “Rising Star, Kimberley,” and “Snow Park Lodge.”

The SKIMS founder finished her vacation post by sharing a snapshot of her white puffer jacket and matching Balenciaga hoodie alongside a scenic view overlooking the Wasatch Mountains.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Chicago on the slopes in Utah

The ski images come after Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian shared photos of the "last minute" 48-hour trip to the mountains on Tuesday.

"We took [a] trip to Deer Valley for New Year's Eve!!" the Good American co-founder, 39, shared on Instagram and Snapchat. "It was True's first ever time on skis and we had the best time!"

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian shares images of ski trip to Utah

"We went with Kim, her four kids, our friend Natalie with her two kids and me and my two kids! So it was a big group," Khloé shared alongside photos and videos True, 5½ learning to ski.

The proud mom added that True "did so well."

"I'm so proud of her for being so brave and she ended up loving it!" she added. "Especially skiing and having fun in the snow with her cousins."

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian shares images from her ski trip to Utah

