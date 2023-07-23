Kim Kardashian Shares Pool Photo With Saint and Chicago: 'Sweet Kisses'

Saint planted a wet smooch on his mom's cheek in the adorable snapshot

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and kids Chicago and Saint West spend some time together in the pool.

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some fun in the sun with her kids!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashians star, 42, shared a photo of herself spending quality time swimming in a pool with her son Saint West, 7, and daughter Chicago West, 5, on Saturday.

In the snapshot, Kardashian looked at the camera as she held Chicago and Saint on either side of her, the latter of whom planted a wet smooch on her cheek.

“Sweet Kisses 💙🩵,” she captioned the snapshot.

Related: Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint and Friend Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'

For their pool day, Chicago sported a black swim shirt and green shorts, while Saint rocked turquoise goggles and royal blue trunks.

While playing in the water with her little ones, the SKIMS founder went bare-faced and rocked her signature “wet hair” — sans the red carpet, of course.

The cute post came after the reality star documented Saint meeting his sports idol Lionel Messi on Friday.

Related: Kim Kardashian Demonstrates Her Gymnastics Skills Doing Cartwheels in Her Thong Bikini

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a clip of Saint and a friend standing on the pitch at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, calling “Messi! Messi! Messi!” as the player approached while making his exit after his first game on the Inter Miami roster.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Saint West and his friend watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut.

Messi, 36, then stopped to take a photo with Saint and his pal in the video, which Kardashian captioned, “Best day of their entire lives.”

The excited soccer fans — who rocked matching pink and black Messi jerseys for the occasion — were seen in another Instagram Story clip jumping and hugging each other after the sweet moment.

Along with Kardashian and her son, other A-listers at the game included Lebron James, Serena Williams, team co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Related: Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West in Her Kids' Lives, Says She Refuses to 'Take That Experience Away'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shares a photo of son Saint's hair braided to honor his favorite soccer player.

Later, Kardashian shared another photo of Saint on her Instagram Story, this time of the youngster’s hair, which she said was braided to honor his favorite player.

“M-10 braided into his hair for @leomessi,” she wrote alongside a photo of the soccer lover’s side profile, showing off his sporty ‘do.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the game, the mother of four told Major League Soccer that she “will do anything for my babies,” including nurturing their love of soccer.

"So I traveled the world,” she continued. “We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Related: Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef

Earlier this year, Kardashian shared another sweet gesture she does for her four children — Saint, Chicago, North, 10, and Psalm, 4, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

In a May episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKKN by Kim mogul shared how she commemorates her kids’ birthdays each year.

Story continues

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and her children Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North West.

Kardashian revealed that every year she writes her kids a “four- or five-page letter on their birthday about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

Related: Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’

“It’s so fun to see from the first year,” she said at the time. “Now, one of ‘em [North] is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this."

She continued, “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.