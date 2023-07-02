Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of ‘Barbie Girls’ Khloé Kardashian, Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream

“Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕,” Kim captioned adorable snapshots from the recent family outing

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim and Khloe Kardashian with daughters Chicago and True and nieces Stormi and Dream at Barbie World in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians know how to party like Barbie!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian shared new photos of her trip to the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles with sister Khloé, daughter Chicago, 5, and nieces True, 5, Stormi, 5, and 6-year-old Dream.

“Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕” the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the carousel documenting the sister-and-cousins trip.

Khloé, 39, commented, “Cuties!!!!!!” on the adorable snapshots.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!

The Kardashian kiddos are as thick as thieves in the new photos, hugging each other and smiling ear-to-ear throughout the Barbie experience.

The girls posed for group and individual photos in the iconic doll’s closet, at the beach, in a life-sized Barbie box, on the set of “The Barbie Show” — and even in a Barbie space shuttle.

Naturally, the two Kardashian sisters matched their daughters and nieces in Barbie’s signature shade of pink.

Khloé rocked head-to-toe pink in a skintight ensemble complete with thigh-high boots. She topped off the look with Barbie-esque blonde beach waves. Kim also wore tall pink boots, but paired them with an all-black ‘fit and a sleek high ponytail.

Related: Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram True, Chicago, Stormi and Dream on a fake set at the World of Barbie expo in Los Angeles.

The young cousins wore an assortment of sparkles and pink, blending in with their fuschia Barbie World surroundings. Stormi, the daughter of The Kardashians stars' sister Kylie Jenner, rocked a sparkly silver dress with Converse sneakers and Dream, the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian, matched her aunt Khloé in an all-pink bodysuit paired with Nike sneakers.

Kim’s daughter, who she shares with with ex-husband Kanye West, wore pale pink pants, a black graphic tee that — very fittingly — said “Chicago” and matching black sandals. True, who Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, sported a glittery Barbie sweatshirt that reads “Born to Lead,” which she wore with a sequined pink skirt and white trainers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloé and Kim first shared a selection of photos from their trip to the exhibition last month.

“We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie,” Khloé captioned a photo of her, True and Dream posing in a Barbie box on her Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram True, Chicago, Stormi and Dream in a fake space shuttle at the World of Barbie expo in Los Angeles.

Kim thanked World of Barbie on her own Instagram Story, calling the exhibition "the most fun experience for our girls!"

Related: Kim Kardashian Says 'I Think I'm Done' Having More Kids: Four Is 'A Lot'

The Kardashians stars’ outing to the L.A. attraction comes just ahead of the release of the new Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It hits theaters on July 21.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.