Kim Kardashian Shares PDA Photos of Her and Pete Davidson from Date Night: 'Late Nite Snack'

Kim Kardashian is sharing an intimate look at her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Days after they enjoyed a night out together in Los Angeles, the SKIMS mogul posted two photos of the couple on Instagram Monday. "Late nite snack," Kardashian, 41, captioned the images of her and Davidson, 28, embracing in the corner booth.

The pair dined at Jon & Vinny's, a popular Italian restaurant in L.A., with friends and family last Thursday after the red carpet premiere of her new Hulu show The Kardashians, where they were seen holding hands. The mom of four wore a sleek, body-hugging Mugler silver dress while Davidson kept things casual with a black blazer over a white T-shirt.

Joining the happy couple were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as well as longtime friends Jonathan Cheban and Tracy and Roy Romulus. "Late nite snack," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, tagging the restaurant and those around the table.

Kardashian's PDA post on Monday marks the second time she shared photos of her and Davidson after she finally made their relationship Instagram official last month.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Then months later, in October 2021, the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, first made headlines when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a Disney-themed sketch, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin. (Kardashian's experience on SNL will be shown on the new Hulu series, which premieres on April 14.)

In March, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was declared legally single by a judge.

Kardashian recently spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of her Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the reality star said of her relationship with Davidson.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she shared.

"I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone," Kardashian explained to Kotb. "And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

Kardashian also shared that she enjoys keeping parts of her relationship private for now. "I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about," she said.

As for what she likes to do with her boyfriend, Kardashian explained that it's the little things she does with Davidson that mean the most to her. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun,' " she said.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.