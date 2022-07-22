Kim Kardashian shares a makeup-free Insta video, and fans are going wild in the comment

If you like to keep up with Kim Kardashian (no bc same), you'll know that it's not unusual for her to share a makeup-free Instagram picture. Just last week she got real about hyperpigmentation and who else remembers that time she went makeup-less on her private plane. Subtle flex, ey.

This time, in her most recent barefaced post (which arrived on our feeds less than 24 hours ago), fans are loving her filter-free clip.

In the video reel, Kim is shown to be washing her face and in the caption of the post, the beauty mogul wrote: "it’s a @SKKN kind of exfoliating morning 🧼". So, I guess we can safely say the product she is using is the SKKN by Kim Exfoliator, £57.

Watch Kim exfoliate here:

We loved the 'get unready with me' ASMR, and it seems we weren't the only ones - as fans took to the comments section to share the love as well...

One user wrote: "okay skin goals"

Whilst a second string of comments read: "Queen😍😍", "so beautiful" and "Stunning 🔥".

Now, IDK about you, but we think Kim looks s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g with or without makeup and those natural eyelashes? A thing of beauty.

Oh Kimmy, Keeks, Kim – one final thing. We've got the skincare routine on lock thanks to SKKN, so now, please, can you drop a lash lengthening routine?

