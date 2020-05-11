Kim Kardashian Shares a Look Back at 'Fishnet Printed Hair' from a Nighttime Beach Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian West is showing off a fierce new hairstyle she tried out on a recent shoot.

The SKIMS founder, with help from her stylists, applied a "fishnet print" to her long blonde wig, debuting the look during a nighttime beach photo shoot which she worked on prior to social distancing.

On Thursday, Kardashian West shared the sexy shots to Instagram, which feature the reality star sitting in the sand in a see-through brown knit bodysuit with a plunging v-neck.

The star paired the look with a dark smokey eye and a nude glossy lip.

"Sandy fishnet print hair on the beach late night," she captioned the pictures.

The textured design was applied to Kardashian West's wig with a very intricate process, which the 39-year-old later revealed in a video on both Twitter and her Instagram Story.

As Kardashian West sat in a salon chair, hairstylist Chris Appleton and make-up artist Hrush Achemyan colored the fishnet overlay using a set of stencils.

The stylists clamped Kardashian West's hair between two plates and then sprayed hair dye onto the fishnet print before lifting up the stencil to reveal the detailed hairstyle.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West's stylists took another stab at a printed hairstyle with a snakeskin stencil.

The reality star showed off her animal-inspired 'do on Instagram Tuesday, sharing pictures from a photoshoot against a neutral-colored wall.

"Venomousss," she captioned the steamy shots.

In the photos, Kardashian West donned a snakeskin two-piece to match her textured hair. For this look, the model had the snake-skin print applied to a dark brown wig.