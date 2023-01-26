Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

kim kardashian chicago

kim kardashian/instagram

Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15.

"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel.

In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed head-to-toe in all pink to match the elaborate decorations and balloon display.

In the next shot, North West joins her mom and sister as she leans over the Kardashians star's shoulder with her back leg extended. Sporting a blue sweatsuit and heart-shaped shades, the 9-year-old also had pink and white braids on the right and left side of her space buns. Another shows all three of them standing up for a photo.

Brothers Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, were also there to celebrate as they smiled alongside their mom — whose shirt read, "I Love You Chicago" — and Hello Kitty herself.

The media mogul made sure her kids would have fun at Chicago's party. One picture shows the birthday girl at the top of a slide, and in another, Psalm can be seen driving a Hello Kitty car.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian Instagram Chicago West

She also posted a photo of Chicago blowing out the candles on her Hello Kitty cake, with grandmother Kris Jenner in the background alongside other party guests.

Kardashian rounded out the family footage with a look at the decor inside her $60 million mansion, featuring pink balloons, a double slide leading into a large ball pit that says "Chicago" on the front, and Hello Kitty cookies with matching napkins.

On the day of the party, the KKW Beauty founder shared images of the pink-themed celebration on her Instagram Story, writing, "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?" over a video tour of the kid-friendly decor.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian Instagram Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party

"Got a little rained in, so did it inside," added Kardashian, who revealed a long pink hallway lined with large dark and light-pink balloon trees — each with a large Hello Kitty balloon taking center stage.

The birthday bash had tons of treats, including a ramen bar and waffle pop bar — which had a variety of toppings such as fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, sprinkles, Oreos, fruity pebbles and blueberries — Hello Kitty grilled cheeses and a milkshake station.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party

Kim Kardashian Instagram Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party

In honor of Chicago's 5th birthday, Kardashian honored her little girl on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies while striking adorable poses from their bed.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian wrote in the caption. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

Kardashian shares Chicago, Psalm, Saint and North with ex-husband Kanye West.