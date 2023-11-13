Kim Kardashian Shares Daughter North's Relatable 'Photo Dump': 'What My Daughter Makes on My Phone'

Kardashian is mom to four kids, whom she shares with ex Kanye West

Kim and North TikTok; Monica Schipper/Getty Images Kim Kardashian shares TikTok of daughter North's selfies

Kim Kardashian's daughter is already a social media star.

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder, 43, posted a video to her shared TikTok account with daughter North West, 10, sharing several photos of North, writing "photo dump" across the first photo.

The slideshow of pictures features images of North making pizza with a friend, wearing a green costume and selfies in the car.

"What my daughter makes on my phone 🤣💕," Kardashian joked in her caption.

Alongside North, Kardashian is mom to daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, 46.

In October, North posed for her first solo magazine shoot for i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue, opening up about what she wants to be when she grows up. While the 10-year-old still has a lot of time to change her mind, she has her heart set on a few different careers.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um...Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer," she told the outlet. "But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side."

"When I'm like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."

"Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," the pre-teen added of her mom and dad's businesses.

In the same interview, North was asked what the best thing is about being North West is.

"I get to play basketball. Everything. I got to go to Halloween Horror Nights," she told the outlet.

The pre-teen also didn't hold back when asked the three words she would use to describe herself, replying, "The Best Ever."

