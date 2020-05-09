Kim Kardashian sent Kris Jenner a super-sweet Mother's Day gift

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Kim Kardashian showed her love for momager Kris Jenner with the most thoughtful message on Instagram.

The KUWTK star took to social media to show off her Mother's Day gift.

The two are set to celebrate the special day in the US on Sunday.

We're pretty certain we know exactly who Kris Jenner's favourite daughter is right now. You guessed it... Kim!

The 39-year-old reality star earned herself major brownie points with Kris this weekend after surprising her momager with the most sentimental early Mother's Day gift. The epic present, which Kim obviously shared on Instagram, was an album of her parents' wedding pictures - as well as the camera they were taken on.

Kim filmed the book and said: "For Mother's Day I surprised my mom with the most amazing photo album from her wedding photographer Alfred Garcia in 1977 that she took – he took all these amazing photos at my parents’ wedding, and I contacted him and I bought the camera from him that he used at my parents’ wedding.





"This old, now vintage camera is so amazing and the best memories for my parents, and she was so happy when she saw this photo album, just the best memories. I can’t wait."

The photos showed Kris and her late husband at various stages of their wedding, including one of grandma MJ helping the reality star with her veil.

"This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift," Kim wrote alongside the post. "I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978.

"I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!

"Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!"

Clearly loving the surprise, Kris commented: "I love you Kim!!!! You are the most thoughtful girl in the world and this meant more to me than you will ever know and I will cherish it forever."

Although fans couldn't quite turn their attentions away from that incredible throwback snap of Kris in a bikini all those years ago. "You are so hot," one wrote, while another said, "We see Kendall genetics here!🔥🔥🔥."

The Kardashians are no strangers to an EPIC celebratory surprise.

Last month, the famous family surprised sister Kourtney for her 41st birthday with a social distancing birthday party in her own front yard.

Family and friends showed up outside Kourtney's house in their cars with balloons, signs and banners and sang, honked their horns and cheered as Kourtney came out of her house to the parade. Kendall, Kim, North and Saint West were all there as was Khloé who reportedly turned up with Tristan Thompson. Friends Stephanie Shepherd and Harry Hudson, who shared the parade on his Instagram stories, were also there to wish Kourtney a happy birthday from a safe distance.





