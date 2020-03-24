Kim Kardashian says Taylor Swift is ‘lying’ and ‘self-serving’ as singer says she was ‘framed’ over leaked call

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has sent a series of angry tweets accusing Taylor Swift of “lying” after the singer said newly leaked audio of her infamous phone call with Kanye West proves she was “framed”.

The 2016 conversation between the artists has caused years of tension between the pair, with the row revolving around West’s song “Famous” and to what extent Swift was aware of the lyric “I made that b**** famous”, which she later branded “misogynistic”.

The feud was reignited over the weekend when the full phone conversation between Swift and West leaked online.

On Monday evening (24 March), Swift broke her silence on the leak on her Instagram story, appearing to accuse West and his wife Kardashian of “editing and manipulating” parts of the phone call that had come out four years ago.

Introducing a post about donating to charities, she wrote: “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

Now, Kardashian has responded on Twitter, writing: “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

She added: “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Kardashian went on to say she believes Swift “lied through her publicist”, arguing that her and West “clearly spoke” and stating that no one denied the word “b***” was used without Swift’s permission.

She claims their argument was about the “tone of the conversation” rather than the words used in the song lyric.

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian added: “At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she “declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”’

She also claimed: “I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

Defending West, she wrote: “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

Kardashian concluded with: “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

