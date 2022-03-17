Kim Kardashian Says She's Taking the 'High Road' While Co-Parenting with Kanye West

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read

Kim Kardashian is taking the "high road" when it comes to being a good mom.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul opened up about co-parenting her kids with ex Kanye West. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

Host Ellen DeGeneres commended the reality star for the "beautiful" way she "protects" West, 44, for the sake of their children despite him being public about their differences amid divorce.

"I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," Kardashian responded, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

"I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she added. "Take the high road."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian with her children
Kim Kardashian with her children

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and her kids

The Kardashians star added that she believes the "challenge" of co-parenting is being placed in her life to teach her a lesson, adding that she's doing her best to "push forward."

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in her Vogue interview last month, sharing that she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

West and Kardashian's split has been more public in recent months as the rapper has mentioned their differences in parenting style on social media.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Asks Kanye West to 'Stop Narrative' He's Not Seeing Kids: 'You Were Just Here'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo to Instagram of daughter North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," West wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to stop airing "this narrative," sharing that he saw his kids this morning.

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.

West has also publicly shared his disapproval for Kardashian allowing North to use TikTok "against my will" on their joint profile, @kimandnorth, which she later defended.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The mom of four is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson, going Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after she was declared legally single.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eight-time Emmy-winning sportscaster is eliminated following dramatic 'Masked Singer' battle

    There was a little bit of drama on The Masked Singer Wednesday, when Firefly walked off stage in protest after finding out she and the Ram had to face off in a duel to find out who was being eliminated. Eventually, the Firefly returned, and the two battled it out. In the end, the Ram became the second mystery celebrity of Season 7 to be eliminated and unmasked, and viewers were surprised to learn that under the Ram was a Buck. Eight-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck's reveal was interesting timing since, earlier in the day, it was announced that he had been poached from Masked Singer's&nbsp;network FOX, to sign a new multiyear deal with ESPN for Monday Night Football. Of course, the taping of his Masked Singer episode happened months in advance. While actor Eric Stonestreet, who served as this week's guest panelist, had guessed that the Ram was Buck prior to the unmasking, some viewers at home were surprised by Buck's reveal. "When you pointed at me and then kicked it to me, I was like, well, clearly we know each other or something," explained Stonestreet. Following his elimination, Buck shared, "Honestly, 11 years ago, I had a paralyzed vocal cord. So to come out here, 11 years later, and kinda throw my nerves to the wind and sing in front of this great audience, I was like, hey, you know, why not? Let's give it a shot." So, under the Ram was a Buck, and to show off those vocal cords one last time, the sportscaster gave an encore performance.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Ram: Here’s This Week’s Awkwardly Timed Unmasking

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 2, of “The Masked Singer,” “Masks at Dawn — Round 1,” which aired March 15 on Fox. Well, this is awkward timing. Joe Buck was the latest celebrity to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — on the same day […]

  • Trevor Noah: Kanye West's Harassment Of Kim Kardashian Is 'Terrifying To Watch'

    “If Kim cannot escape this — Kim Kardashian — then what chance do normal women have?” the host of “The Daily Show” said.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Scottie Barnes raising Raptors' ceiling with change in mentality

    The Raptors need Barnes to become an even more aggressive scorer and shift his mindset away from being a giver, at least for the time being.