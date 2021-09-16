Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Done' Having Kids as She Celebrates Sister Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

Kim Kardashian West is thrilled her sister Kylie Jenner is expecting – but says she doesn't plan to expand her own family any time soon.

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 40, chatted about parenthood and her youngest sister's pregnancy news. When Ellen DeGeneres asked if the Kardashian-Jenner family should welcome another set of "triplets" – their affectionate nickname for 3-year-olds Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson, who were born within month of each other in 2018 – the reality star agreed.

"Should Khloé [Kardashian] jump in on that? Should she try to have a baby at the same time?" the host, 63, asked.

"She should! We should try for another set of triplets," Kardashian said. "Maybe another sister, I have other sisters. And a brother. Maybe someone should!"

However, the SKIMS founder clarified that her own family feels complete and that she doesn't plan to have any more children.

"Yeah, I'm done," she added with a laugh. "I have a lot of kids, I'm done."

"I'm telling you, you're done," DeGeneres teased. "I'm going to make the decision for you, you have enough going on."

The reality star shares four children with Kanye West – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3 ½, and sons Saint, 5 ½, and Psalm, 2. Back in February, Kardashian filed for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage, and the two remain committed to co-parenting their young children.

Earlier this month, the star's sister announced she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott in an Instagram video tribute. The couple, who are parents to Stormi, shared the happy news in an Instagram video that began with the 30-year-old rapper's elated reaction to Jenner's positive pregnancy test.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Webster

In August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the makeup mogul and the musician were expecting their second child. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during her early pregnancy.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."