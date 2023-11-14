Kim Kardashian Says She Talks to a Therapist for Parenting Advice: “Sometimes I Feel Challenged by Parenting”

The SKIMS founder shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian may seem like the ultimate supermom to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from the outside looking in, but that doesn’t mean that she never feels “challenged” by parenting — it’s actually quite the opposite.

In a new cover story with GQ, the SKIMS founder shared that although she isn’t in therapy herself, she does speak to a therapist about parenting her kids, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” Kim explained of her therapy journey. “I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting.”

She continued, “But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the fucking Mega Ball of friends.”

Aside from calling on a therapist to help guide her parenting decisions, Kim also explained that her main parenting goal is to always keep things “as normal as possible” for her four kids.

“I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she shared. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.”

The A-lister also touched on how she handles her kids' questions about her divorce from West, explaining, “Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s OK to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

