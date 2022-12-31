Kim Kardashian Says She Recently 'Started to Drink' After Abstaining for Years

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is changing up her routine.

The Kardashians star, 42, admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, on her Goop podcast that has two new vices.

"I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," Kardashian told the actress. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

When Paltrow asked why she made the change now, the mom of four, who is studying to become a lawyer, explained: "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She's Open to the Idea of Having More Kids and Remarrying: 'Never Say Never'

"I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before," she added.

She noted her new drink of choice is tequila.

"It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila," Kardashian said. "I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support

Kardashian has shied away from the party life in recent years. "She drinks here and there, but mostly abstains," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare."

"She's not a partier and it's just not part of her life," another source said at the time. "Occasionally she'll have a drink, but she really doesn't like the taste of alcohol."

"None of the sisters do — and none of them go really crazy," the source added. "They're very conscious of their image, Kim especially. They don't like to lose control. Kim definitely had her years of partying, especially around the time she was friends with Paris. She also used to go to clubs every night of the week. Her life is completely different now."

