Kim Kardashian says seeing her family at Scott Disick's party was "scary" after lockdown

Just as we're now allowed to meet up with a small number of friends at a distance here in England, officials in California are also easing lockdown restrictions; allowing small gatherings.

Celebrities have been taking advantage of this, and it's perfect timing for newly-single Scott Disick, who celebrated his birthday with a small party alongside - who else? - the Kardashians.

However, Kim admitted that she felt a little apprehensive of the situation. Sharing a family pic on Instagram, she wrote: "We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group).

"It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?"

Having said that, we're pretty sure Kim was grateful for the change of scenery, since even she has admitted to occasionally feeling overwhelmed by her family in lockdown. She and Kanye have been at home with their four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one - and it sounds like they've had some struggles.

A source told The Sun things had been a little tense between Kim and Kanye in isolation, saying:

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," an unconfirmed insider commented. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her.

"She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil."

Having said that, a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month that Kim and Kanye are "solid" - so we guess it's just a case of quarantine getting a bit too much. We can relate!

