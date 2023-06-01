Kim Kardashian says Kanye West divorce happened due to her spending ‘hours’ of her day as his ‘clean-up crew’

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her divorce from Kanye West was prompted after she could no longer continue being his “clean-up crew”.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, which began where the Season 3 premiere left off – with Kim crying while talking to her mother Kris Jenner about her divorce from West.

The 42-year-old admitted that she was really “overwhelmed” by the rapper’s behaviour and having to put on a brave face for her family.

Responding, Kris shared: “You can’t control somebody else. He’s doing this to himself”, to which Kim added that his actions were also affecting their four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

In a confessional interview, the SKIMS founder tearfully added: “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I will always feel that way, but God, if people knew. I would never do that to my kids. It’s just really crazy.”

Discussing what led to their divorce, the reality TV star explained that she was exhausted from having to “clean up” the rapper’s outbursts – both on social media and behind the scenes.

The reality TV star said she was tired of being her ex husband’s clean-up crew (Disney Plus)

She said: “Sometimes I feel if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.

“They used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be OK, don’t worry, just give him another chance.’

“I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

To which momager Kris responded: “Well that’s why you got divorced, because you can’t do that to yourself anymore. Nobody does, you never deserved to live like that.”

Kim also admitted she been left heartbroken as she no longer recognised the man to whom she was once married, explaining: “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and have a family with, just be so different from who you knew.”

Despite West’s social media outbursts making headline news last year, the US star revealed that her children don’t know anything about his controversies, and explained that she “blocks” all channels except for Apple TV for fear they’ll see something.

Kim and her now-ex Pete Davidson were often targets of Kanye West’s tirades (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

She admitted: “I can’t risk an Access Hollywood ‘coming up next’ or anything on the news coming up.”

Kim and the rapper’s co-parenting relationship hit the rocks when she began dating now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29.

In the wake of her new relationshp, West, 45, went on social media tirades about Kim, Davidson and even her mother Kris while the former couple went through their divorce, however he would wipe his Instagram as quickly as he posted.

The Kardashians is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK