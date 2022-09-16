Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Have No Problem Interrupting Zoom Meetings: It's 'So Embarrassing'

Kim Kardashian

Even Kim Kardashian isn't exempt from her kids making a cameo on her Zoom calls.

During the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event, the mom of four, 41, opened up about the realities of multi-tasking with little ones.

Sitting on a panel called "How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America," moderated by Baratunde Thurston, Kardashian and film producer Scott Budnick discussed their efforts toward criminal justice reform.

Budnick praised Kardashian, who shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex Kanye West, for her ability to hop on a virtual meeting at any given moment, even when she's on mom duty.

"This woman right here, it's like we find out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners football team ... She's on every Zoom. 'Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in learning about the case.' Okay, we're on a Zoom that night, with all of her kids running around the Zoom," he said of the SKIMS mogul.

"So embarrassing," Kardashian replied.

Budnick went on to joke that Kardashian has no way of stopping her kids from interrupting her calls: "No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room."

Kardashian agreed, saying, "They figure out a way in."

The Kardashians star's children are no strangers to a hilarious online moment.

In December, North went live on TikTok at home without Kardashian knowing. In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.

Kardashian later opened up about the moment in an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, telling her "there are rules" in her house.

Weiss reminded Kardashian that she would break the rules all the time herself.

"I guess you're right," Kardashian replied. "Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them."

She also agreed that it might be "inevitable" that North does the same things she once did, especially given who her father is.

"I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above," the reality star said. "But in my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."