Kim Kardashian said that getting together with Pete Davidson was 'the last thing' she was ‘planning on'

Kim Kardashian at "The Kardashians" Hulu premiere. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian spoke about the timing of her relationship with Pete Davidson on Hoda Kotb's podcast.

She said that getting into the relationship was the "last thing that [she] was really planning on."

Kardashian said that she "randomly" met Davidson once she felt ready for a relationship.

Kim Kardashian said that she wasn't "planning on" her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

On the Monday episode of "Today" host Hoda Kotb's podcast "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," Kardashian spoke about how her romance with Davidson came as a surprise at a time when she wasn't expecting it.

"It was like the last thing that I was really planning on, and so when it did happen, we were kind of like, 'Oh, my god, I wasn't like planning on this and this wasn't even what I was thinking of,'" Kardashian said approximately nine minutes into the episode. "It just makes it that much sweeter, and so much more fun, when you just, sometimes you just can't plan everything out."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in late 2021, and Davidson first referred to her as his girlfriend in a February episode of "People (The TV Show!)." Kardashian later made their relationship Instagram official in a March post, and he attended the premiere of Kardashian's new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," to support her.

Kardashian said that she "took her time" before dating again, presumably following her split from her ex-husband Ye, formerly Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021. She told Kotb that once she felt ready to meet someone, she "randomly" met Davidson, with whom she said she has "so much fun" running errands like going to doctor's appointments.

Story continues

Kardashian said that now, she's keeping certain aspects of her relationship with Davidson private.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," she said on the podcast. "It feels good just to know that like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that like, not a lot of people know about."

Read the original article on Insider