Kim Kardashian Rode a Scooter Around Rome in a Sexy Toga

Kim Kardashian is doing as the Romans — or, at least the tourists — do during her time in the Italian capital. After visiting both the Colosseum and the Vatican in two very risqué outfits, Kim continued to see the sights while pushing the sartorial boundaries.

On Saturday, the reality star shared a slideshow of photos of herself on Instagram putting a sexy spin on the classic toga, wearing a white bra top with one shoulder and a matching miniskirt. Keeping with the ancient Roman theme, she complemented the two-piece set with a pair of gladiator heels with straps that wrapped all the way up to her knees and a slicked-back high ponytail.

"Night out on the Spanish Steps," Kim captioned her gallery of photos, including one of her attempting to balance on a scooter in her stilettos.

Since touching down in Rome, Kim has stepped out in several other controversial looks. On the first day of her trip, she wore a tight lace dress with ovary cutouts in Vatican City (don't worry, she covered up once inside), before going out to dinner in a silk slip dress and a marijuana trucker hat. And just yesterday, Kim went braless underneath her cardigan — which she left almost completely unbuttoned — for an impromptu photoshoot in her hotel's hallway.