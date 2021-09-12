Kim Kardashian Rocks Head-to-Toe Leather Ensemble While Arriving in N.Y.C. Ahead of the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Covered head to toe with a leather suit while arrives at her hotel in NYC. 11 Sep 2021

Kim Kardashian West is making another bold statement with her style!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, turned heads on Saturday by rocking a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga as she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala.

Kardashian was photographed stepping out of a black SUV in the daring outfit, which included a trench coat along with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots. Most notably, her face was completely obscured by an unconventional face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.

The SKIMS founder tagged Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as she shared more shots of the fashion statement on Instagram. She simply captioned the post with a knife emoji.

Last month, Kardashian also donned a similar look for ex Kanye West's second Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

For that outing, she wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, including over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.

West, 44, was also dressed similarly in a face mask and Balenciaga ensemble, though he also wore a bulletproof vest featuring the name of the album.

The pair's children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, also attended the event and coordinated with their parents in black outfits.