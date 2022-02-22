Kim Kardashian Roasts Her Past Marriages In First Trailer For Hulu Series

... They're baaaack. (Photo: Hulu)

The new Kardashian reality series on Hulu has a lot of ground to cover.

There’s the dissolution of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage (and her recent coupling with the rapper’s now-enemy Pete Davidson). Khloe Kardashian has her hands full with Tristan Thompson’s latest affair, while Kourtney Kardashian is on her way to becoming Mrs. Travis Barker. As for Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the former just welcomed her second child with a different Travis and the latter is getting sued over the launch of her new brand of tequila. You know, typical family stuff! And, of course, Kris Jenner is at the center of it all.

The 30-second first official trailer for the new series, simply titled “The Kardashians,” which aired on Monday during ABC’s “The Bachelor,” only scratches the surface of the famous family’s headline-generating antics.

“Can you believe this is day one?” Kim says in the clip as the group gathers around the dinner table for their first day of filming.

Then, we get footage of some recent KarJenner highlights, including Kim’s much-praised “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut and a peek at the Blink-182 dummer’s proposal to Kourtney, which we already know was captured by Hulu’s cameras.

“This makes me so happy,” a weepy Kris tells her newly engaged daughter at dinner after Barker popped the question.

“She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened, like, a few times,” Kim, happily poking fun at her own turbulent romantic history, quips in return.

Kim’s multiple marriages were, of course, chronicled on E’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which wrapped up over the summer after airing 20 seasons and catapulting the family to stardom. After parting ways with the network, the family inked a multi-year deal with Disney in December 2020 to produce “new global content.”

Notably absent from the trailer is Kourtney’s former beau, Scott Disick, who appeared throughout the run of the E! series, but has seemingly been at odds with his ex after he was exposed for dissing her new romance.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the logline for the new series reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Hulu’s “The Kardashians” premieres April 14 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.