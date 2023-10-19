Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hired a Manny to Influence Son Saint and Shares Ex Kanye West's Reaction

Kardashian admits discipline doesn't come easy to her as a parent

Kim Kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian and son Saint

Kim Kardashian wants to make sure her kids have the best influences in their lives.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of four, 42, opened up about hiring a male nanny to spend time with son Saint, 7½.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot," Kardashian admits. "My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

"I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that."



Kim Kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian and Saint

Despite her hesitation to tell ex Kanye West — with whom she also shares Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and North, 10 — things went well when they were introduced.

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He's been so nice to him, like 'Hey, if you're going to help raise my son' — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he's like, 'Don't do that, have him get it himself. It's some of the rules I would want.' And I was like 'Oh my God, okay.'"

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian and son Saint take a selfie

Appearing in the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, the SKIMS co-founder talked about her life as a mom and learning to appreciate her kids as individuals.

"Motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding experience of life," she said. "The days are so long but the years are so short. I love the night snuggles, I love our morning madness before school — I love it all. Even when it seems overwhelming, I know that my babies will grow up and I will wish for the days of tantrums and the cute little PJs and bath time and book time. So, I cherish it all!"

Discussing her kids, she proudly shared, "Each one of my babies is so different and I love that and try to nurture that."

"Lately, I have been traveling with each of my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds. And at the same time, doing things that they are passionate about," she continued.

"For example, Saint loves soccer so I’ve enjoyed traveling the world to see games and really bonding with him through the sport. I want all of my kids to be one hundred percent who they are."

