Kim Kardashian reveals new red hair

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The trend for quarantine hair transformations is showing no signs of slowing. Earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski revealed her newly bleached honey-blonde hair, and was swiftly followed by Kylie Jenner, who opted for an icier platinum (before swiftly taking it to bubblegum pink). Khloé Kardashian has joined in too, darkening her signature hue to a cool-toned shade of brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, Kim Kardashian West has unveiled her new lockdown look: a deep burgundy red, which makes a sharp departure from her usual jet-black or ice-white hues.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian

Kardashian West debuted the new look with a series of Instagram stories yesterday, styling her cherry-red lengths in a high bun, teamed with face-framing tendrils that only heightened the nostalgic 90's vibes.

Meanwhile, the star's long-time hair stylist Chris Appleton shut down the usual rumours before they even began: “It’s NOT a wig,” he stated on his own Instagram. That's that, then.

Kardashian West's bold transformation follows the news that she has inked a $200 million deal with Coty, who have purchased a 20 per cent stake in the star's beauty business. The new partnership will include Kardashian West's existing fragrance and make-up collections, and will reportedly see the beauty mogul entering new categories, with skincare first on the list.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like