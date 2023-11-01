Advertisement

Kim Kardashian Returns to Marc Jacobs for Resort 2023

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read
Continuing their seemingly blossoming relationship, Kim Kardashian stars in the new Marc Jacobs Resort 2023 campaign, drawing on the high-shine nature and tactile textures of the collection as its inspiration.

Landing this holiday season, the campaign spotlights the new ready-to-wear and accessories collection, captured against a sheen-filled backdrop crafted from latex and crated by Los Angeles-based studio, Playlab. Lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by long-term collaborator Alaistair McKimm, the iconic partnership sees Kim take center stage drenched in glitzy crystals, metallics and delicate embroidery.

Offering a dressy way to wear oversized silhouettes, the collection features metallic denim sets, bodycon catsuits and seasonal accessories. Elsewhere, the signature Marc Jacobs monogram print arrives in a series of new treatments, while the Resort bags land in the form of the Tote bag and the Stam bag.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian in action above and head to Marc Jacobs' website to shop the collection.

In other Kardashian news, here's why Kim's SKIMS nipple bra is a sign of progress.