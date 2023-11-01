Kim Kardashian Returns to Marc Jacobs for Resort 2023

Continuing their seemingly blossoming relationship, Kim Kardashian stars in the new Marc Jacobs Resort 2023 campaign, drawing on the high-shine nature and tactile textures of the collection as its inspiration.

Landing this holiday season, the campaign spotlights the new ready-to-wear and accessories collection, captured against a sheen-filled backdrop crafted from latex and crated by Los Angeles-based studio, Playlab. Lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by long-term collaborator Alaistair McKimm, the iconic partnership sees Kim take center stage drenched in glitzy crystals, metallics and delicate embroidery.

Offering a dressy way to wear oversized silhouettes, the collection features metallic denim sets, bodycon catsuits and seasonal accessories. Elsewhere, the signature Marc Jacobs monogram print arrives in a series of new treatments, while the Resort bags land in the form of the Tote bag and the Stam bag.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian in action above and head to Marc Jacobs' website to shop the collection.

