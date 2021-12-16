Kim Kardashian Responds to Daughter North Going Live on TikTok: 'In My House, There Are Rules'

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is not too thrilled about her daughter North breaking the rules.

In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, said she wasn't happy when her 8-year-old daughter recently went live on TikTok without her permission, adding that "in my house, there are rules."

On Sunday, North filmed a live TikTok, recording the inside of her home without the SKIMS founder knowing. In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.

Weiss went on to remind Kardashian — who also shares daughter Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West — that she used to break the rules all the time herself.

"I guess you're right," Kardashian replied. "Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them."

She also agreed that it might be "inevitable" that North does the same things she once did, especially given who her father is.

"I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above," the reality star said. "But in my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."

North launched a joint TikTok account with Kardashian, @kimandnorth, in November. In their first video, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's line, Kylie Skin.

Since then, North has been sharing a plethora of content, from Thanksgiving celebrations to time with her cousins and more recently, festive activities ahead of the holidays.

In a recent video, Kardashian and North were joined by Saint and Chicago as the four participated in the latest TikTok trend, bobbing their heads to a remix of "Drilla Freestyle" by Opps and Blocks.