Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Filed to Become "Legally Single"

Despite Kanye West's repeated public pleas to get back together, Kim Kardashian has filed court documents to become legally single, according to TMZ.

On Friday, Kim reportedly asked a judge to separate the issues of child custody and property (which is still to be determined) from her marital status. The papers also requested that West be dropped from her last name. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim's court filing comes two months after she began dating comedian Pete Davidson. The unexpected couple were first spotted holding hands in October and have stepped out together on several occasions ever since. "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," a source previously told People. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

But her new relationship doesn't mean Kanye is giving up on their marriage. Last month, the rapper insisted that Kim was "still my wife," and a few weeks later, he shared a throwback photo of them kissing on Instagram. His latest plea for a reconciliation occurred at the Free Larry Hoover Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. He dedicated his song "Runaway" to Kardashian, singing the lyrics: "I need you to run right back to me, baby. More specifically, Kimberly."