Kim Kardashian Recalls the Night Kris Jenner Met Corey Gamble With Cute Flashback Photo

The SKIMS founder also shared throwbacks snaps of her pregnant and hanging out with Justin Bieber

Rob Kim/Getty; Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kim Kardashian is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story from the night mom Kris Jenner met her longtime partner Corey Gamble.

In the snap, a very tanned Kim and Kris posed with Kendall Jenner and Italian fashion designer and Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci. Looking ultra-glamorous, all three women from the famous family wore chic black dresses.

“My mom met @coreygamble this night!” Kim revealed in her caption. “So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014.”

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim posted a 2014 photo taken the night Kris met Gamble

Kim also shared a throwback photo of herself with a baby-faced Justin Bieber, 29, from the same event. The reality star and Bieber posed with Kendall, 27, and Tisci in the snap, which was shared to mark the fashion designer’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday @ricardotisci17,” Kim wrote over her Instagram Story post. “I’m looking through my pictures and wow so many memories.”

“I love you! Have the best birthday ever,” she added.

Still in a nostalgic mood, Kim shared throwback photos of herself with Tisci during a cover shoot they worked on together. The Kardashians star noted that she was pregnant during the shoot, and shared an image that showed her in a black bra, matching panties and a stylish black blazer, with the early stages of a baby bump just visible.



Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim also shared a snap from the same night with Justin Bieber

"I was so pregnant here LOL," Kim explained in her caption. "Loved this cover shoot we did together." She added in a follow-up photo, “@riccardotisci17 Maybe this was Saint in my belly."

A following montage clip showed a pregnant Kim posing during what appeared to be the same photoshoot. She labeled the clip "2015" and tagged former Givenchy creative director Tisci.



Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim with Burberry creative director Ricardo Tisci

Kim finished honoring the designer by sharing a couple more throwback snaps of herself with Tisci. One showed the pair during a fitting and another posing with celebrity pals Ciara, make-up artist Pat Magrath and French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld at an industry event.

While the reality star might be known for her love of fashion, as proven in her celebratory posts for Tisci, lately, she has been taking her role as "soccer mom" just as seriously.

Last month, Kim shared new photos of her 7-year-old son Saint West living out his dreams as he met some of his sports idols in Japan.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim exposed her baby bump in a couple of the throwback snaps

Photos shared by the SKIMS founder showed Saint being taught a secret handshake from Cristiano Ronaldo, and smiling with the soccer star in another snap.

Saint, who was joined by a friend, also got to spend time with Neymar Jr., several months after he FaceTimed the player.

Saint’s meeting with the soccer stars came a week after he met his other sports idol Lionel Messi after watching him play at his first Inter Miami game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

