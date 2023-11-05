Kim Kardashian Puts an Edgy Spin on Barbiecore With a Hot Pink Gown and Black Opera Gloves

This Barbie is a rebel.

While there's plenty of evidence pointing to Barbie still being everyone's favorite style muse (see: Gwyneth Paltrow's cozy fuchsia sweater-skirt set and Selena Gomez's pink power suit), Kim Kardashian is bringing the hot pink trend into its next fashion phase.



On Saturday, the SKIMs founder attended the twelfth annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, and for the glamorous occasion, she added an edgy spin to the beloved Barbiecore craze. Wearing a neon pink satin gown with a dramatically long train and a strapless silhouette, Kim accessorized with a contrasting pair of black opera gloves that went past her elbows and a set of matching black pointed-toe pumps that provided a slight rebellious touch.

As for the pièce de résistance? A dazzling diamond necklace with a teardrop-shaped pendant.



When it came time for glam, Kim pulled her brunette hair back into a sleek ponytail with textured waves, and complemented her all-over bronzy glow with a long set of lashes and shimmery eyeshadow.

This isn't the first time Kim has reached for the color pink while getting dressed for the red carpet. Just a few months ago, at the 2023 Kering Caring For Women Gala in New York City, the fashion entrepreneur stepped out in a custom baby pink Balenciaga gown that was swathed in crystals and featured long sleeves and a mock neckline. She layered the figure-hugging dress over a flesh-toned panta-bodysuit and painted her nails the same light pink shade as her gown.

