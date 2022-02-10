Kim Kardashian praised for setting record straight on why she’s divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been praised for her explanation of why she’s divorcing rapper Kanye West.

The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an interview with Vogue.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.

“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Kardashian, whose new reality show will arrive in the UK on Disney Plus this April, also mapped out how she plans to live her life going forward.

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 (Getty Images)

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

Following the interview, Kardashian’s fans praised the star for her honest words. West himself responded within an hour, issuing a plea involving his ex.

Love this for you ♥️ — Zethu (@u_Zethu) February 9, 2022

I am in love with this article. — Nina (@ninaonabudget) February 9, 2022

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, in February 2021. They were married for seven years and have four children together.

However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.

Kardashian is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, while West is dating Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox.

A new three-part documentary about West, titled Jeen-Yuhs, will debut on Netflix on 16 February.