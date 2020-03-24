Kim Kardashian Practices Social Distancing by Eating Lunch 6 Feet Away from Mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian West is sharing an important message about social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: “It’s definitely the way to go.”

On Monday, Kim, 39, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, revealing, “Today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come into my home.”

The lucky guest was none other than the reality star’s mom Kris Jenner.

“We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together,” Kim said in a video, which shows herself and Kris, 64, eating together while sitting on opposite sides of her kitchen table.

Kim also shared that she and Kris also went for a walk, maintaining their distance from one another.

“We just went in our backyard,” Kim said. “I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve.”

Kris later chimed in explaining that while people all over continue to practice social distancing, getting doses of fresh air really helps pass the time.

“I think it really made me feel better to get outside a little bit today. It made such a difference in my attitude, in my energy, in my mood. It made me feel cheerful to see Kim. If you can just try and get outside a bit,” Kris said.

“But still stay inside,” Kim added.

“We’ve been taking it extremely seriously. I think everyone just needs to understand that this is temporary, it’s not going to last forever, but take advantage of the time,” Kim said.

“I’ve been doing everything from organizing pictures, making my kids baby books. … Every year, I write each one of my kids letters, and I’ve been able to catch up on that.

“I cleaned my whole pantry and done things I haven’t done and I’m trying to look on the bright side,” Kim concluded.

While Kim continues to stress the importance of social distancing, she previously admitted to missing her sisters while they spend time apart to stop the spread of the virus.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this,” she captioned an old photo of herself and Khloé Kardashian last week. “Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

“PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she added. “We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Khloé, 35, commented several broken heart emojis, writing, “I miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!”

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new statewide accordance ordering residents of California to “stay at home.”

Effective Thursday evening, all Californians — almost 40 million people in total — are to remain inside their residences under the new directive and will only be allowed out to pick up food and other essential items. The order is in place until further notice.

As of Monday, there are now at least 39,819 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available.

At least 458 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.