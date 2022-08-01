Kim Kardashian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in Incredibles Tee and Risqué Bikini Bottoms

Kim Kardsahian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in Incredibles Tee and Risque Bikini Bottoms. https://www.instagram.com/p/CguaZ1WpRIE/

Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is bringing her own sexy to the beach.

On Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder shared a series of sultry Instagram snaps of her wading in the water.

Staying true to her platinum blonde hair, Kim wore a tiny white bikini, completing her look with a sheer The Incredibles t-shirt tied behind her back.

Giving the camera face for the first image, The Kardashians star also blessed fans with a photo of her silhouette as she ran her fingers through her hair. After including a snap of her staring down the water, Kim ended her carousel with a classic Kim K. pose.

Kim's photos come a week after her oldest daughter North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, crashed Khloé Kardashian's bikini photoshoot.

The Good America founder, 38, posted photos from her recent beach getaway to Instagram last week — and, in one set of pictures, she was photobombed by her two nieces.

"I swear I'm almost done with vacation photos 🤣," Khloé joked in the caption, adding: "My Nieces won't let me live and take my content."

Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the Instagram carousel, two photos show Khloé posing in the water in her blue bikini. But, in the third photo, she is joined by Penelope and North; the last photo shows North stealing the spotlight while Khloé poses behind her in dark sunglasses.

Last month, Kim and Khloé had their own swimsuit photoshoot session as they wore matching swimsuits during a family tropical getaway to the Turks & Caicos.

In one photo, Kim sports what looks to be one of her own two-piece chrome designs, as she walks alongside her younger sister. Khloé opted to wear a matching silver one-piece, and both styled the swimsuit moments with coordinating futuristic sunglasses.

Meanwhile, they each shared a separate photo marking another matching moment while wearing black bikinis.

"Khloé's Bday Trip," Kim captioned an Instagram snap of the two holding hands while standing in the crystal-clear water.

"We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko," Khloé captioned the image, referencing a famous scene from the family's former E! Series.