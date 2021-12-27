Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spend Boxing Day together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly spent Boxing Day together while 'snuggled up close' on a casual lunch date. The pair were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel, HollywoodLife reports.

A source told the publication that the pair could be seen getting cosy on Sunday, December 26, while at the Polo Lounge at BHH. Kim apparently donned a makeup-free look and wore a black sweatshirt and grey top while Pete wore a grey beanie and black hoodie – the pair subtly matching (we love to see it).

Photo credit: NBC Screengrab - NBC Universal

This comes after Kim and Pete have enjoyed a string of dates in both LA and Staten Island. On December 21 the pair were spotted heading out on a date to the cinema to watch House Of Gucci, before enjoying a meal at Angelina’s Ristorante. They were then seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel the day after. It's also been reported that Pete has been driving around Kim's custom Rolls-Royce, and was allegedly seen driving into the valet of the BHH.

Kim and Pete's whirlwind romance started after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted Saturday Night Live back in October. Weeks later the pair were then spotted getting cosy for the first time at the Beverly Hills Hotel – a spot that is now synonymous with the pair and has fast become 'their spot'. When Kim and Pete were spotted on November 27, they even snapped a few selfies with a fan – music journalist Paul Barewijk, who posted the selfies he snapped with the couple online.

The couple's festive Boxing Day outing comes after E! News reported that Kim was “really excited about having him [Pete] around [at Christmas] and Kris [Jenner] is already obsessed with him.” It was reported that Kim invited the SNL comedian to her mum's annual Christmas party... if this did happen – we need pics, ASAP.

