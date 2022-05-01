Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday, making their debut as a couple on the red carpet.

Kardashian stunned in an eye-catching, dazzling silver gown by Balenciaga and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The SKIMS founder opted for a wet hair look styled by Violet Teriti and a bronzy, neutral beat by her long-time friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Meanwhile, the comedian looked dapper in his black suit and Prada sunglasses.

Following the dinner, Kardashian and Davidson will make an appearance at several afterparties, including events hosted by ABC News, CBS News/Paramount Global, MSNBC and CNN, as per Page Six.

